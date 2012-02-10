MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open lower on Friday, tracking weak overseas markets and on new rapeseed crop arrivals in the local spot markets.

* At 0340 GMT, U.S. soybean was down 0.61 percent at $12.20 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were 0.86 percent lower at 3,121 ringgit per tonne.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.76 percent higher at 699.2 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The most-active March soybean contract closed 0.37 percent lower at 2,545 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed rose 0.17 percent to 3,422 rupees.

* New rapeseed crop arrivals from the northwestern Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)