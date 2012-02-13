MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to rise on Monday morning, tailing gains in overseas prices, though rapeseed arrivals from the new crop in local spot markets are seen limiting the upside, analysts said.

* At 0340 GMT, U.S. soybean was up 0.79 percent at $12.38-1/2 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were 1.18 percent higher at 3,168 ringgit per tonne.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.13 percent lower at 688.7 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The most-active March soybean contract closed 0.2 percent higher at 2,525.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed rose 0.26 percent to 3,403 rupees.

* New rapeseed crop arrivals in northwestern Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, have started. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)