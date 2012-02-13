MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures erased early gains to trade lower on Monday afternoon as a strong rupee and rapeseed arrivals from the new crop shrugged off gains in overseas markets, analysts said.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.36 percent lower at 686.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* At 0817 GMT, U.S. soybean was up 0.94 percent at $12.40-1/2 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were 1.15 percent higher at 3,167 ringgit per tonne.

* "Strong rupee is not allowing local market to move higher. It is nullifying the impact of firm global markets," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

"Rapeseed arrivals in Rajasthan are gaining momentum. They will rise significantly by this month end."

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was at 49.2 to the dollar at 2.05 p.m., from Friday's close of 49.40/41 to the dollar, on robust dollar inflows.

* The most-active March soybean contract on NCDEX fell 0.18 percent to 2,521 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed dropped 0.79 percent to 3,377 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was steady at 698.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up by 6 rupees to 2,512 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 58 rupees to 3,350 per 100 kg.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said last month, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)