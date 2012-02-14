MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday afternoon on a weak rupee and lower vegetable oil imports in January, while rapeseed fell due to rising arrivals from the new crop, analysts said.

* A rise in the overseas oilseeds prices also supported the local market, they said.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.66 percent higher at 691.6 rupees per 10 kg by 0923 GMT.

* The most-active March soybean contract rose 1 percent to 2,549 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed dropped 0.45 percent to 3,353 rupees.

* "A weak rupee is supporting the market. It will make edible oil imports costlier," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports costlier and at the same time raises gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was at 49.27 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 49.19/20.

* "Daily rapeseed arrivals from new crop have risen to about 65,000 bags in India from around 35,000 bags last week. Arrival pressure is pulling down rapeseed market," Khan said.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.24 percent at $12.55 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were 0.47 percent higher at 3,183 ringgit per tonne.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased 1.35 rupees to 696.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 2 rupees to 2,517 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 13 rupees to 3,333 per 100 kg.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said last month, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)