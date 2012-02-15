Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
MUMBAI Feb 15 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend their previous session's gains on Wednesday, following lower vegetable oil imports in January and firmer U.S. markets.
* U.S. soybean futures hit a near four-month high on Tuesday, rallying for a third straight session as dry weather threatened Brazil's crop prospects and fresh export demand emerged for U.S. supplies, traders said.
* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by a leading trade body showed on Tuesday, lower than the average forecast in a Reuters survey.
* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.11 percent on Tuesday to 694.7 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active March soybean contract rose 1.27 percent to 2,556 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed climbed 0.71 percent to 3,392 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
