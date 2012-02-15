MUMBAI Feb 15 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend their previous session's gains on Wednesday, following lower vegetable oil imports in January and firmer U.S. markets.

* U.S. soybean futures hit a near four-month high on Tuesday, rallying for a third straight session as dry weather threatened Brazil's crop prospects and fresh export demand emerged for U.S. supplies, traders said.

* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by a leading trade body showed on Tuesday, lower than the average forecast in a Reuters survey.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.11 percent on Tuesday to 694.7 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active March soybean contract rose 1.27 percent to 2,556 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed climbed 0.71 percent to 3,392 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)