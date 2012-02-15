MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Wednesday afternoon on a slight improvement in demand in local spot markets, thin soybean arrivals and a drop in the country's vegetable oil imports in January, analysts said.

* The gains were capped by rising rapeseed arrivals in local market, they said.

* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by a leading trade body showed on Tuesday, lower than the average forecast in a Reuters survey.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.14 percent at $12.56-3/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were 0.16 percent lower at 3,200 ringgit per tonne by 0837 GMT.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.3 percent higher at 696.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active March soybean contract rose 0.41 percent to 2,566.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed edged up 0.12 percent to 3,396 rupees.

* "Edible oil supplies in local and world market will rise from next month," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

"In local market, oil millers will ramp up crushing of new rapeseed crop, while in Brazil and Argentina arrivals from new soybean crop will start."

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 1.4 rupees to 698.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 7 rupees to 2,531 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 13 rupees to 3,349 per 100 kg.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said last month, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)