MUMBAI Feb 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Friday afternoon following firm world markets
and supported by lower supplies of imported edible oils in the
domestic spot market, analysts said.
* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in
January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by
a leading trade body showed on Feb.14, lower than the average
forecast in a Reuters survey.
* "Lower edible oils import is giving a boost to rapeseed.
Oil millers are raising purchases. They want to crush the new
crop as early as possible and bring oil into the market," said
Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.
* At 0757 GMT, U.S. soybean was up 0.74 percent at
$12.67-1/2 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures
jumped 1.76 percent to
3,2 4 5 ringgit per tonne.
* The March soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up
1.37 percent at 702.45 rupees per 10
kg.
* The most-active March soybean contract rose
1 percent to 2,582 rupees per 100 kg, while
April rapeseed climbed 1.9 percent to 3,441 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)