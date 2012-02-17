MUMBAI Feb 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Friday afternoon following firm world markets and supported by lower supplies of imported edible oils in the domestic spot market, analysts said.

* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by a leading trade body showed on Feb.14, lower than the average forecast in a Reuters survey.

* "Lower edible oils import is giving a boost to rapeseed. Oil millers are raising purchases. They want to crush the new crop as early as possible and bring oil into the market," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* At 0757 GMT, U.S. soybean was up 0.74 percent at $12.67-1/2 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 1.76 percent to 3,2 4 5 ringgit per tonne.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.37 percent at 702.45 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active March soybean contract rose 1 percent to 2,582 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed climbed 1.9 percent to 3,441 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)