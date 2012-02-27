MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to rise early on Monday, tracking gains in overseas markets and supported by an estimated drop in the local rapeseed output.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.33 percent at $12.83-1/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.49 percent to 3,292 ringgit per tonne by 0340 GMT.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.24 percent at 3,699 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday, after hitting a contract high of 3,746 rupees during trade.

* Soybean for March delivery ended down 0.98 percent at 2,609.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March fell 0.71 percent to 716.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The Indian farm ministry has estimated the country's rapeseed output in the 2011/12 crop year that ends in June at 7.5 million tonnes, compared with 8.2 million tonnes a year ago.

* At its annual outlook forum, USDA on Friday projected that U.S. 2012/13 soybean ending stocks would drop to 205 million bushels from 275 million in 2011/12. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)