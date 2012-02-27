MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures erased early gain on Monday afternoon as traders booked profits after overseas markets turned negative and as demand in local spot markets was subdued, analysts said.

* At 0929 GMT, U.S. soybean was up 0.08 percent at $12.80 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures eased 0.03 percent to 3,275 ringgit per tonne.

* "Market fell due to profit-booking, but long-term trend is still bullish. Domestic rapeseed production is set to fall significantly. That will squeeze edible oil supplies in the market," said a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on Monday.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 3,673 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,746 rupees in the previous session.

* Soybean for March delivery edged down 0.9 percent to 2,586 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March eased 0.43 percent to 713.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* Soyoil and palm oil prices usually move in tandem as both are used as cooking oil. India imports edible oils, mainly palm oil, from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 5.1 rupees to 715.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 9 rupees to 2,597 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 44 rupees to 3,596 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)