MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge higher on Tuesday, after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, as an estimated drop in the local rapeseed output and a rise in Malaysian palm oil prices combine to attract buyers.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on Monday.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.34 percent to 3,294 ringgit per tonne by 0327 GMT, while U.S. soybean was down 0.12 percent at $12.92-1/4 per bushel, after rising 1.2 percent on Monday.

* The most-active April rapeseed on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 2.7 percent at 3,598 rupees per 100 kg on Monday, after hitting a contract high of 3,746 rupees on Saturday.

* March soybean finished down 1.5 percent at 2,569.5 rupees per 100 kg on Monday, while soyoil for March dropped 1.42 percent to 706.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* At its annual outlook forum, USDA on Friday projected that U.S. 2012/13 soybean ending stocks would drop to 205 million bushels from 275 million in 2011/12. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)