MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday afternoon, after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, on higher overseas prices and an estimated drop in the local rapeseed output.

* Malaysian palm oil futures, which is close tracked by domestic traders, rose 0.58 percent to 3,302 ringgit per tonne by 0919 GMT. U.S. soybean was up 0.41 percent at $12.99 per bushel, after rising 1.2 percent on Monday.

* Rapeseed output in India is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on Monday.

* "The estimated drop in rapeseed production is boosting edible oil prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services. "Local edible oil supplies are falling and imports are becoming costlier due to rally in overseas prices."

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.31 percent at 3,609 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean for March delivery jumped 1.63 percent to 2,611.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March rose 0.76 percent to 712 rupees per 10 kg.

* Soyoil and palm oil prices usually move in tandem as both are used as cooking oil. India imports edible oils, mainly palm oil, from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 4.55 rupees to 710.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 10 rupees to 2,601 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 98 rupees to 3,490 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)