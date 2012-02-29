MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend gains for a second day on Wednesday, supported by strong U.S. prices and expectations for lower domestic rapeseed output.

* U.S. soybean prices rose to five-month highs on Tuesday on expectations that shrinking supplies in South America would boost U.S. exports, especially to top-buyer China.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange last closed up 1.25 percent at 3,643 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean for March delivery jumped 3.04 percent to 2,647.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March rose 1.07 percent to 714.2 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed output in India is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on Monday. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)