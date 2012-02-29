MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to extend gains for a second day on
Wednesday, supported by strong U.S. prices and expectations for
lower domestic rapeseed output.
* U.S. soybean prices rose to five-month highs on Tuesday on
expectations that shrinking supplies in South America would
boost U.S. exports, especially to top-buyer China.
* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange last closed
up 1.25 percent at 3,643 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean for March delivery jumped 3.04 percent to
2,647.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March rose
1.07 percent to 714.2 rupees per 10 kg.
* Rapeseed output in India is expected to fall 8.5 percent
to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed
crop, a trade body survey showed on Monday.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)