MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian soyoil futures fell on Wednesday afternoon, tracking lower Malaysian palm oil prices and sluggish physical demand, while rapeseed dropped on profit-taking as arrivals from the new crop picked up, analysts said.

* Soybean prices, however, rose on strong demand from millers, dwindling supplies and a rise in U.S. prices overnight.

* Soyoil for March dropped 0.67 percent to 709.4 rupees per 10 kg by 0808 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Malaysian palm oil futures shed 0.49 percent to 3,279 ringgit per tonne on slowing demand prospects and a stronger ringgit.

* Soyoil and palm oil prices usually move in tandem as both are used as cooking oil. India imports edible oils, mainly palm oil, from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* "Demand was weak for soyoil in the physical market. Traders are buying cautiously due to the rally in prices," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* "Soybean arrivals have gone down, but demand is very good from oil millers," he said.

* Soybean for March delivery edged up 0.04 percent to 2,648.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the most-active rapeseed for April delivery was down 1.32 percent at 3,595 rupees.

* U.S. soybean was down 0.02 percent at $13.05 per bushel, after rising 0.9 percent on Tuesday.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.45 rupee at 711.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 9 rupees to 2,624 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 25 rupees to 3,480 per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed output in India is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on Feb. 27. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)