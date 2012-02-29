MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian soyoil futures fell
on Wednesday afternoon, tracking lower Malaysian palm oil prices
and sluggish physical demand, while rapeseed dropped on
profit-taking as arrivals from the new crop picked up, analysts
said.
* Soybean prices, however, rose on strong demand from
millers, dwindling supplies and a rise in U.S. prices overnight.
* Soyoil for March dropped 0.67 percent to 709.4
rupees per 10 kg by 0808 GMT on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* Malaysian palm oil futures shed 0.49 percent to
3,279 ringgit per tonne on slowing demand prospects and a
stronger ringgit.
* Soyoil and palm oil prices usually move in tandem as both
are used as cooking oil. India imports edible oils, mainly palm
oil, from Malaysia and Indonesia.
* "Demand was weak for soyoil in the physical market.
Traders are buying cautiously due to the rally in prices," said
Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* "Soybean arrivals have gone down, but demand is very good
from oil millers," he said.
* Soybean for March delivery edged up 0.04 percent
to 2,648.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the most-active rapeseed for
April delivery was down 1.32 percent at 3,595 rupees.
* U.S. soybean was down 0.02 percent at $13.05 per
bushel, after rising 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
0.45 rupee at 711.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 9
rupees to 2,624 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed dropped 25 rupees to 3,480 per 100 kg.
* Rapeseed output in India is expected to fall 8.5 percent
to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed
crop, a trade body survey showed on Feb. 27.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)