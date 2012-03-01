MUMBAI, March 1 Indian soyoil and rapeseed
futures are likely to extend losses early on Thursday, tracking
a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices and higher rapeseed arrivals
in the local spot markets, analysts said.
* Soybean prices are seen falling on subdued U.S. prices,
they said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.67 percent to
3,248 ringgit per tonne by 0341 GMT, while U.S. soybean
was down 0.7 percent at $13.04-1/4 per bushel.
* Soyoil for March on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.2 percent to 712.75 rupees per 10
kg on Wednesday.
* Soybean for March delivery rose 0.8 percent to
2,668.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the most-active rapeseed for
April delivery ended down 1.5 percent at 3,588 rupees.
* An estimated drop in the country's rapeseed output may
limit the downside in oilseeds, analysts said.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to
6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop,
a trade body survey showed on Monday.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)