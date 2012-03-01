MUMBAI, March 1 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures are likely to extend losses early on Thursday, tracking a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices and higher rapeseed arrivals in the local spot markets, analysts said.

* Soybean prices are seen falling on subdued U.S. prices, they said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.67 percent to 3,248 ringgit per tonne by 0341 GMT, while U.S. soybean was down 0.7 percent at $13.04-1/4 per bushel.

* Soyoil for March on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.2 percent to 712.75 rupees per 10 kg on Wednesday.

* Soybean for March delivery rose 0.8 percent to 2,668.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the most-active rapeseed for April delivery ended down 1.5 percent at 3,588 rupees.

* An estimated drop in the country's rapeseed output may limit the downside in oilseeds, analysts said.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on Monday. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)