MUMBAI, March 2 Indian soybean futures are
likely to hit new contract highs on Friday morning on dwindling
supplies in the physical market amid good demand from oil
millers, but a drop in the U.S. soy prices may prompt
profit-taking later in the day.
* Rapeseed and soyoil prices are likely ease on rising
rapeseed arrivals from the new crop and as Malaysian palm oil
prices eased in early trades, analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.46 percent to
3,270 ringgit per tonne by 0349 GMT, while U.S. soybean
was down 0.36 percent at $13.12 per bushel.
* Soybean for March delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.2 percent at
2,701.5 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday, easing from a contract
high of 2,708 rupees hit earlier in the day.
* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery
finished down 0.5 percent at 3,570 rupees per 100 kg, while
soyoil for March eased 0.22 percent to 711.15 rupees per
10 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)