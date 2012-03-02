MUMBAI, March 2 Indian soybean futures are likely to hit new contract highs on Friday morning on dwindling supplies in the physical market amid good demand from oil millers, but a drop in the U.S. soy prices may prompt profit-taking later in the day.

* Rapeseed and soyoil prices are likely ease on rising rapeseed arrivals from the new crop and as Malaysian palm oil prices eased in early trades, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.46 percent to 3,270 ringgit per tonne by 0349 GMT, while U.S. soybean was down 0.36 percent at $13.12 per bushel.

* Soybean for March delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.2 percent at 2,701.5 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday, easing from a contract high of 2,708 rupees hit earlier in the day.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery finished down 0.5 percent at 3,570 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March eased 0.22 percent to 711.15 rupees per 10 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)