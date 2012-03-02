MUMBAI, March 2 Indian soybean futures rose to their highest level in nearly three years on Friday, powered by thin supplies and robust demand in the physical market.

* Soybean for March delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.22 percent at 2,707.5 rupees per 100 kg by 0818 GMT, after hitting 2,727 rupees -- the highest for front month contract since May 8, 2009.

* "Stockists are buying oilseeds aggressively in spot markets due to an estimated drop in rapeseed production," Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities, said.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on Monday.

* "Demand for soyoil is also good due to ongoing wedding season and some festivals slated this month," Mathur said.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery rose 1.68 percent at 3,630 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March rose 0.23 percent to 712.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.7 percent to 3,262 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was down 0.21 percent at $13.14 per bushel.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 1.55 rupees to 710.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 34 rupees to 2,671 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 50 rupees to 3,471 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)