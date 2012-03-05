MUMBAI, March 5 Indian soyoil and rapeseed
futures opened lower on Monday, taking cues from a drop in both
U.S. soy prices and Malaysian palm oil.
* Rising market arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop also
weighed down prices, traders said.
* However, soybean futures climbed due to dwindling supplies
in the physical market amid good demand from millers.
* At 10:22 a.m., the most-active rapeseed for April delivery
on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
was 0.28 percent lower at 3,595 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil
for March eased 0.16 percent to 709.30 rupees per 10 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.31 percent to
3,249 ringgit per tonne by 0451 GMT, while U.S. soybean
was down 0.32 percent at $13.24 per bushel.
* "Some more correction could be seen in soyoil and rapeseed
because the overseas markets are down but soybean will continue
to remain high," said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research with
Karvy Comtrade.
* Soybean for March delivery was up 0.17 percent at
2,709 rupees per 100 kg. The contract can touch 2,750 rupees, he
said.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)