MUMBAI, March 5 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures opened lower on Monday, taking cues from a drop in both U.S. soy prices and Malaysian palm oil.

* Rising market arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop also weighed down prices, traders said.

* However, soybean futures climbed due to dwindling supplies in the physical market amid good demand from millers.

* At 10:22 a.m., the most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.28 percent lower at 3,595 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March eased 0.16 percent to 709.30 rupees per 10 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.31 percent to 3,249 ringgit per tonne by 0451 GMT, while U.S. soybean was down 0.32 percent at $13.24 per bushel.

* "Some more correction could be seen in soyoil and rapeseed because the overseas markets are down but soybean will continue to remain high," said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research with Karvy Comtrade.

* Soybean for March delivery was up 0.17 percent at 2,709 rupees per 100 kg. The contract can touch 2,750 rupees, he said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)