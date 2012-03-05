MUMBAI, March 5 Indian soybean futures extended the last week's gains on Monday afternoon on good demand in the physical market, while rapeseed and soyoil were treading water as a drop in the overseas market offset an estimated fall in local rapeseed crop.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.43 percent to 3,245 ringgit per tonne by 0848 GMT, while U.S. soybean was down 0.56 percent to $13.20-3/4 per bushel.

* "There is strong demand for soybean from oil millers in the physical market," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* "Rising export demand for soymeal is encouraging millers to raise purchases of soybean. But arrivals of soybean are dwindling."

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 2,761.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed for April delivery nudged up 0.03 percent to 3,606 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil for April eased 0.15 percent to 714.7 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed last week.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 1.9 rupees to 708.2 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 34 rupees to 2,708 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged lower 9 rupees to 3,416 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)