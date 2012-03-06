MUMBAI, March 6 Indian soybean futures jumped two percent on Tuesday afternoon to hit its highest level in nearly three years as good export orders for soymeal saw oil millers scrambling to stock more beans from the physical market, analysts said.

* Soyoil and rapeseed also moved higher as physical demand improved in a year when the local rapeseed crop is expected to be lower, they said.

* "In February soymeal exports were down, but now demand is improving from Vietnam. Fresh export enquiries are propping up soybean prices," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president, research, at Angel Commodities.

Soybean is crushed to produce oil and meal.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 2.09 percent to 2,814 rupees per 100 kg by 0810 GMT. Earlier, it rose to 2,823.5 rupees, the highest for the second month contract since May 6, 2009.

* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 0.75 percent to 3,622 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.71 percent to 719.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures eased 0.28 percent to 3,237 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was up 0.04 percent to $13.19-3/4 per bushel.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed last week.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged up 0.9 rupee to 708.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 19 rupees to 2,714 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 15 rupees to 3,420 per 100 kg.

* India's oilmeal exports fell 33 percent to 470,504 tonnes in February compared to a year ago dragged down by a ban on the country's oilmeal imports by China. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)