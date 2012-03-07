MUMBAI, March 7 Indian soybean futures
extended gains on Wednesday afternoon to its highest level in
nearly three years, tracking a rally in the spot market where
oil millers were scrambling to stock more beans as overseas
demand perked up.
* Soyoil and rapeseed rose tailing firm overseas prices and
supported by an estimated drop in local rapeseed output, traders
and analysts said.
* "There is good demand for soymeal from local and overseas
buyers. It is keeping oil millers' interest intact in soybean
even at higher level," said an official at Soybean Processors
Association of India based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
* Soybean for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.27 percent to 2,836.5
rupees per 100 kg by 0905 GMT. Earlier it rose to 2,852.5
rupees, the highest for the second month contract since May 4,
2009.
* The contract is just 20 rupees away from the record high
of 2,872.5 rupees hit on April 22, 2009.
* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.55 percent
to 3,667 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 1.08
percent to 726.1 rupees per 10 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.49 percent to
3,260 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was down 0.34
percent to $13.25-1/4 per bushel.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to
6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop,
a trade body survey showed last week.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 2.25 rupee to 711.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed
17 rupees to 2,745 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 29 rupees to 3,460 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)