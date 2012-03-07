MUMBAI, March 7 Indian soybean futures extended gains on Wednesday afternoon to its highest level in nearly three years, tracking a rally in the spot market where oil millers were scrambling to stock more beans as overseas demand perked up.

* Soyoil and rapeseed rose tailing firm overseas prices and supported by an estimated drop in local rapeseed output, traders and analysts said.

* "There is good demand for soymeal from local and overseas buyers. It is keeping oil millers' interest intact in soybean even at higher level," said an official at Soybean Processors Association of India based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.27 percent to 2,836.5 rupees per 100 kg by 0905 GMT. Earlier it rose to 2,852.5 rupees, the highest for the second month contract since May 4, 2009.

* The contract is just 20 rupees away from the record high of 2,872.5 rupees hit on April 22, 2009.

* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.55 percent to 3,667 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 1.08 percent to 726.1 rupees per 10 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.49 percent to 3,260 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was down 0.34 percent to $13.25-1/4 per bushel.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed last week.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 2.25 rupee to 711.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 17 rupees to 2,745 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 29 rupees to 3,460 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)