MUMBAI, March 9 India's guar seed futures are likely to edge higher on Friday morning tracking the firm spot markets, where demand has outstripped supplies, analysts said.

* The most-active guar seed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1.13 percent lower at 22,142 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.

* The contract hit a record high of 22,731 rupees earlier this week.

* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months because of a fall in output, strong export demand and lower carry-forward stocks with dealers.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to rise on an estimated decline in supplies and as demand in the physical market improved due to the ongoing wedding season, analysts said.

* The most-active chana for April delivery finished 2.08 percent up at 3,775 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)