MUMBAI, March 9 India's guar seed futures
are likely to edge higher on Friday morning tracking the firm
spot markets, where demand has outstripped supplies, analysts
said.
* The most-active guar seed for April delivery on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
closed 1.13 percent lower at 22,142 rupees per 100 kg on
Wednesday.
* The contract hit a record high of 22,731 rupees earlier
this week.
* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months
because of a fall in output, strong export demand and lower
carry-forward stocks with dealers.
CHANA
Chana futures are likely to rise on an estimated decline in
supplies and as demand in the physical market improved due to
the ongoing wedding season, analysts said.
* The most-active chana for April delivery finished
2.08 percent up at 3,775 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago,
the farm ministry said last month.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)