MUMBAI, March 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are seen opening higher on Friday, tracking overseas markets and on an estimated fall in rapeseed output. A stronger rupee could cap the gains, though.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.45 percent to 3,352 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was up 0.34 percent to $13.37 per bushel.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage, a trade body survey showed.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.54 percent to close at 2,844 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.

* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.94 percent to end at 3,681 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 1.24 percent to 727.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* A strong rupee, which rose 30 paisa to the dollar in early trade on Friday, makes imports of edible oil cheaper. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)