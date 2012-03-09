MUMBAI, March 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures are seen opening higher on Friday, tracking overseas
markets and on an estimated fall in rapeseed output. A stronger
rupee could cap the gains, though.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.45 percent to
3,352 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was up 0.34
percent to $13.37 per bushel.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to
6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage, a trade body survey
showed.
* Soybean for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.54 percent to
close at 2,844 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.
* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.94 percent
to end at 3,681 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil
rose 1.24 percent to 727.25 rupees per 10 kg.
* A strong rupee, which rose 30 paisa to the dollar in early
trade on Friday, makes imports of edible oil cheaper.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)