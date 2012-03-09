MUMBAI, March 9 Indian soybean futures rose to a record high on Friday, on healthy demand from oil millers in the physical market, while soyoil and rapeseed rose tailing firm overseas prices and on an estimated fall in local rapeseed output.

* "Price rise is not deterring oil millers. Good export demand for meal is keeping them interested in buying," said a trader based in Indore.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.35 percent higher at 2,882.5 rupees per 100 kg by 0945 GMT.

* Earlier in the day, it hit a record high of 2,912 rupees, breaching its previous record of 2,872.5 rupees hit on April 22, 2009.

* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.39 percent to 3,732.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.86 percent to 733.5 rupees per 10 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.39 percent to 3,349 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean climbed 1.18 percent to $13.48-1/4 per bushel.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed last week.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 9.45 rupee to 723.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 54 rupees to 2,804 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 56 rupees to 3,531 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)