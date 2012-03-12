MUMBAI, March 12 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Monday following surging demand from oil millers in the local market and firm overseas markets. An estimated fall in local rapeseed output is also expected to support.

* Chicago soybean and corn futures edged higher on Monday, supported by forecasts of lower supplies from South America following a drought earlier this year.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) finished 1.18 percent lower at 2,797 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed for April delivery ended 1.45 percent lower at 3,665 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil closed 0.97 percent lower at 717.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely to start the new marketing year in October with meagre carry forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed last week. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)