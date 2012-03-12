MUMBAI, March 12 India oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open higher on Monday following surging
demand from oil millers in the local market and firm overseas
markets. An estimated fall in local rapeseed output is also
expected to support.
* Chicago soybean and corn futures edged higher on Monday,
supported by forecasts of lower supplies from South America
following a drought earlier this year.
* Soybean for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) finished 1.18 percent
lower at 2,797 rupees per 100 kg.
* Rapeseed for April delivery ended 1.45 percent
lower at 3,665 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil
closed 0.97 percent lower at 717.15 rupees per 10 kg.
* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean
crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely
to start the new marketing year in October with meagre carry
forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to
6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop,
a trade body survey showed last week.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)