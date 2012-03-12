MUMBAI, March 12 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday tracking global leads, though surging demand from oil millers and lower estimates of rapeseed output capped the downside.

* U.S. soybean was 0.31 percent lower at $13.30 a bushel on Monday afternoon.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.96 percent lower at 2,825.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean may trade in the range of 2,805-2,888 rupees, said Vinita Advani, an analyst with Geojit Comtrade in Mumbai.

* Rapeseed for April delivery was trading 1.20 percent lower at 3,621 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil was 0.55 percent lower at 720.70 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was flat at 722 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was flat at 2,811 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 7.50 rupees to 3,520 per 100 kg.

* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely to start the new marketing year in October with meagre carry-forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed last week. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)