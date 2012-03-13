MUMBAI, March 13 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday morning after falling more than a percent in the previous session, mirroring overseas markets, surging demand from oil millers and lower estimates of rapeseed output.

* U.S. soybean was 0.53 percent higher at 13.37-1/2 a bushel, while Malaysian palmoil was 0.48 percent higher.

* The most-active soybean for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) last ended at 2,834.50 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.65 percent. Soyoil for April delivery ended 0.39 percent lower at 721.85 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed for April delivery ended 1.06 percent lower at 3,626 rupees per 100 kg.

* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely to start the new marketing year in October with meager carry-forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)