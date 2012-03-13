MUMBAI, March 13 Indian oilseeds and
soyoil futures rose on Tuesday afternoon in line with a rally in
overseas markets, an improvement in export demand for soymeal
and as arrivals of rapeseed in the local spot markets were lower
than expected.
* "Rally in overseas market has been prompting fresh
buying," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president,
research, Angel Commodities.
"Rapeseed arrivals in local spot market have peaked, but
they are lower than expected due to a drop in yields."
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1 percent to
3,350 ringgit per tonne by 0836 GMT, while U.S. soybean
climbed 0.53 percent to $13.38 per bushel.
* Soybean for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.78 percent higher at
2,885 rupees per 100 kg. The contract hit a record high of
2,912 rupees last week.
* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.57 percent
to 3,683 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.89
percent to 728.25 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to
6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop,
a trade body survey showed.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 1.05 rupees to 720.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased
11 rupees to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 30 rupees to 3,538 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)