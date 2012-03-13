MUMBAI, March 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday afternoon in line with a rally in overseas markets, an improvement in export demand for soymeal and as arrivals of rapeseed in the local spot markets were lower than expected.

* "Rally in overseas market has been prompting fresh buying," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president, research, Angel Commodities.

"Rapeseed arrivals in local spot market have peaked, but they are lower than expected due to a drop in yields."

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1 percent to 3,350 ringgit per tonne by 0836 GMT, while U.S. soybean climbed 0.53 percent to $13.38 per bushel.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.78 percent higher at 2,885 rupees per 100 kg. The contract hit a record high of 2,912 rupees last week.

* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.57 percent to 3,683 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.89 percent to 728.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.05 rupees to 720.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 11 rupees to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 30 rupees to 3,538 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)