MUMBAI, March 14 Indian oilseeds and
soyoil futures are likely to extend the previous session's gains
on Wednesday morning tracking a rise in the overseas markets and
an improvement in export demand for local soymeal, analysts
said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.74 percent to
3,390 ringgit per tonne by 0401 GMT, while U.S. soybean
climbed 0.17 percent to $13.51 per bushel.
* Soybean for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 2.1 percent to 2,893
rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday. The contract hit a record high of
2,912 rupees last week.
* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.27 percent
to 3,672 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.79
percent to 727.55 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to
6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop,
a trade body survey showed.
