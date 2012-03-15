MUMBAI, March 15 Indian oilseeds and
soyoil futures are likely to rise for a third straight session
on Thursday, in tandem with gains in the U.S. market, a pick-up
in export demand for soymeal and an expected drop in rapeseed
production, analysts said.
* U.S. soy futures rose early on Thursday, extending gains
from the previous session when it hit a 5-1/2 month top, on
hopes demand would be boosted due to a drought in South America
and a port congestion in Argentina.
* Soybean for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.8 percent higher at
2,916.50 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday, after hitting a record
2,944 rupees.
* Rapeseed for April delivery closed up 0.11 percent
at 3,676 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.23
percent to 729.20 rupees per 10 kg.
* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean
crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely
to start the new marketing year in October with meagre carry
forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said on
March 9.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to
6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop,
a trade body survey showed.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)