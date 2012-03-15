MUMBAI, March 15 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to rise for a third straight session on Thursday, in tandem with gains in the U.S. market, a pick-up in export demand for soymeal and an expected drop in rapeseed production, analysts said.

* U.S. soy futures rose early on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session when it hit a 5-1/2 month top, on hopes demand would be boosted due to a drought in South America and a port congestion in Argentina.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.8 percent higher at 2,916.50 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday, after hitting a record 2,944 rupees.

* Rapeseed for April delivery closed up 0.11 percent at 3,676 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.23 percent to 729.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely to start the new marketing year in October with meagre carry forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said on March 9.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)