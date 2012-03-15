MUMBAI, March 15 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose for a third straight session on Thursday afternoon, in tandem with gains in overseas markets and as a weak rupee and pick-up in export demand for soymeal lifted sentiments further, analysts said.

* An estimated drop in rapeseed production and lower arrivals of oilseeds in physical market also buoyed sentiments, they said.

* "Market is being supported by various factors. On the global front, output concerns in South America is supporting the market," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president, research, Angel Commodities.

"In local market, soybean arrivals are continuously falling. Rupee is depreciating. It is making soybean purchases more attractive to oil millers," he said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.47 percent to 3,401 ringgit per tonne by 0850 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.07 percent to $13.66-3/4 per bushel.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.34 percent higher at 2,926.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,944 rupees in the previous session.

* Soybean futures may breach a key psychological level of 3,000 rupees this week, Khan said.

* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely to start the new marketing year in October with meagre carry forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said on March 9.

* Rapeseed for April delivery edged up 1.03 percent to 3,714 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.53 percent to 733.1 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was at 50.22/23 per dollar, weaker than its Wednesday's close of 49.91/92 to the dollar.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.4 rupees to 728.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 3 rupees to 2,842 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 31 rupees to 3,600 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)