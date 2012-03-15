MUMBAI, March 15 Indian oilseeds and
soyoil futures rose for a third straight session on Thursday
afternoon, in tandem with gains in overseas markets and as a
weak rupee and pick-up in export demand for soymeal lifted
sentiments further, analysts said.
* An estimated drop in rapeseed production and lower
arrivals of oilseeds in physical market also buoyed sentiments,
they said.
* "Market is being supported by various factors. On the
global front, output concerns in South America is supporting the
market," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president,
research, Angel Commodities.
"In local market, soybean arrivals are continuously falling.
Rupee is depreciating. It is making soybean purchases more
attractive to oil millers," he said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.47 percent to
3,401 ringgit per tonne by 0850 GMT, while U.S. soybean
rose 0.07 percent to $13.66-3/4 per bushel.
* Soybean for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.34 percent higher at
2,926.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,944
rupees in the previous session.
* Soybean futures may breach a key psychological level of
3,000 rupees this week, Khan said.
* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean
crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely
to start the new marketing year in October with meagre carry
forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said on
March 9.
* Rapeseed for April delivery edged up 1.03 percent
to 3,714 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.53
percent to 733.1 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to
6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop,
a trade body survey showed.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was at
50.22/23 per dollar, weaker than its Wednesday's close of
49.91/92 to the dollar.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 1.4 rupees to 728.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up
3 rupees to 2,842 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 31 rupees to 3,600 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)