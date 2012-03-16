MUMBAI, March 16 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend gaining streak into the fourth straight session on Friday morning due to thin soybean arrivals in the physical market and an estimated fall in rapeseed production, analysts said.

* A rise in the overseas markets is also seen supporting upside, but the futures may pare gains later in the day on profit-taking, they said.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.36 percent at 2,927 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session, after hitting a record high of 2,944 rupees earlier this week.

* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely to start the new marketing year in October with meagre carry forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said on March 9.

* Rapeseed for April delivery jumped 1.44 percent to 3,729 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.95 percent to 736.1 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)