MUMBAI, March 16 Indian oilseeds and
soyoil futures are likely to extend gaining streak into the
fourth straight session on Friday morning due to thin soybean
arrivals in the physical market and an estimated fall in
rapeseed production, analysts said.
* A rise in the overseas markets is also seen supporting
upside, but the futures may pare gains later in the day on
profit-taking, they said.
* Soybean for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.36 percent at
2,927 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session, after hitting a
record high of 2,944 rupees earlier this week.
* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean
crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely
to start the new marketing year in October with meagre carry
forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said on
March 9.
* Rapeseed for April delivery jumped 1.44 percent to
3,729 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.95
percent to 736.1 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to
6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop,
a trade body survey showed.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)