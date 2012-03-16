MUMBAI, March 16 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Friday as traders opted to lock in profits after recent gains, with bearish U.S. soybeans also weighing on market appetite.

* The fall was, however, restricted by rising demand from oil millers and lower estimates of rapeseed output.

* "Profit-taking is weighing on sentiment but the trend is still up because of an estimated drop in rapeseed output," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Soybean arrivals from the new season crop have started falling in the physical market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.03 percent to 3,398 ringgit per tonne by 0850 GMT, while U.S. soybean fell 0.16 percent to $13.73 per bushel.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.20 percent lower at 2,892 rupees per 100 kg. It had risen 2 percent since the close of March 12.

* Soybean futures may fall to 2,860 rupees in the next one-two sessions, Mittal said.

* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely to start the new marketing year in October with meager carry forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said on March 9.

* Rapeseed for April delivery fell 0.19 percent to 3,722 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil dropped 0.26 percent to 734.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.7 rupees to 735 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged down 3 rupees to 2,835 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 2 rupees to 3,616 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)