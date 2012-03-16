Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MUMBAI, March 16 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Friday as traders opted to lock in profits after recent gains, with bearish U.S. soybeans also weighing on market appetite.
* The fall was, however, restricted by rising demand from oil millers and lower estimates of rapeseed output.
* "Profit-taking is weighing on sentiment but the trend is still up because of an estimated drop in rapeseed output," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* Soybean arrivals from the new season crop have started falling in the physical market.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.03 percent to 3,398 ringgit per tonne by 0850 GMT, while U.S. soybean fell 0.16 percent to $13.73 per bushel.
* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.20 percent lower at 2,892 rupees per 100 kg. It had risen 2 percent since the close of March 12.
* Soybean futures may fall to 2,860 rupees in the next one-two sessions, Mittal said.
* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely to start the new marketing year in October with meager carry forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said on March 9.
* Rapeseed for April delivery fell 0.19 percent to 3,722 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil dropped 0.26 percent to 734.15 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.7 rupees to 735 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged down 3 rupees to 2,835 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 2 rupees to 3,616 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.