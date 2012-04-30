MUMBAI, April 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended gains to hit a contract high helped by firm export demand for meal, a byproduct of soybean, and lack of supplies in the domestic market.

* "Soybean is very bullish and continue to be so because of strong export demand for meal," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth.

* At 0927 GMT, the most-traded May soybean on the National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.15 percent higher at 3,635.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,664 rupees earlier.

* "Next resistance for soybean is at 3,700 rupees," said Reddy, who advised buying at 3,680 rupees.

* Demand for Indian soymeal has improved due to lower production in South America.

* India's oilmeal exports in fiscal 2011/12 rose an annual 8.9 percent to 5.52 million tonnes, fuelled by strong demand from traditional buyers like Japan, Vietnam and South Korea.

* Analysts said soybean arrivals have slowed to a trickle due to a lean s upply s eason.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was up 1.19 percent at 4,078 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a fresh contract high of 4,096 rupees. May soyoil was up 0.28 percent at 781.00 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 783 rupees.

* Rapeseed may trade in the range of 4,000-4,120 rupees, said JRG Wealth's Reddy.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.70 rupees at 771.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 50 rupees to 3,590 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 131.25 rupees to 3,998.75 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)