MUMBAI May 2 Indian oilseeds futures extended gains to hit an all-time high h elped by robust export demand for meal, a byproduct of soybean, amid slack supplies of the bean.

* "The main factor is export demand for meal, which is continuously going up, apart from tight soybean supply," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The most-active soybean for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.93 percent higher at 3,694.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,705.5 rupees.

* Buying is advised in soybean at 3,690 rupees for a target of 3,720 rupees, Reddy said.

* Rapeseed for May delivery on the NCDEX was 0.74 percent higher at 4,087 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 4,101 rupees. Soyoil was 0.12 percent higher at 776.45 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for Indian soymeal has improved due to lower production in South America.

* India's oilmeal exports in fiscal 2011/12 rose an annual 8.9 percent to 5.52 million tonnes, fuelled by strong demand from traditional buyers like Japan, Vietnam and South Korea.

* Analysts said soybean arrivals have slowed to a trickle due to a lean supply season.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 1.95 rupees at 769.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 61 rupees to 3,665 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 81.25 rupees to 4,027.50 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)