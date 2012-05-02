MUMBAI May 2 Indian oilseeds futures extended
gains to hit an all-time high h elped by robust export demand for
meal, a byproduct of soybean, amid slack supplies of the bean.
* "The main factor is export demand for meal, which is
continuously going up, apart from tight soybean supply," said
Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* The most-active soybean for May delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.93
percent higher at 3,694.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract high of 3,705.5 rupees.
* Buying is advised in soybean at 3,690 rupees for a target
of 3,720 rupees, Reddy said.
* Rapeseed for May delivery on the NCDEX was 0.74
percent higher at 4,087 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high
of 4,101 rupees. Soyoil was 0.12 percent higher at
776.45 rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand for Indian soymeal has improved due to lower
production in South America.
* India's oilmeal exports in fiscal 2011/12 rose an annual
8.9 percent to 5.52 million tonnes, fuelled by strong demand
from traditional buyers like Japan, Vietnam and South Korea.
* Analysts said soybean arrivals have slowed to a trickle
due to a lean supply season.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 1.95 rupees at 769.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose
61 rupees to 3,665 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 81.25 rupees to 4,027.50 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)