MUMBAI May 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased on Thursday after a rally to record highs triggered profit-taking, but the outlook remains bullish on the back of surging meal exports and shrinking supplies.

* Demand for oilmeal from traditional buyers like Japan, Vietnam and South Korea is set to climb following a drop in supplies from South America, traders said.

* India's oilmeal exports in the fiscal year ended March rose an annual 8.9 percent to 5.52 million tonnes.

* Soybean for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.23 percent at 3,692 rupees per 100 kg by 2:08 p.m., after hitting a contract high of 3,736 rupees.

* "Oilseeds were in overbought zone, so traders are booking profits," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Analysts said soybean arrivals have slowed to a trickle after the harvests in March.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was down 1 percent at 4,075 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 4,126 rupees in the previous session.

* Soyoil for May delivery shed 0.71 percent to 771.70 rupees per 10 kg. It had hit a contract high of 783 rupees on Monday.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 2.75 rupees at 766.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 5 rupees to 3,663 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 10 rupees to 4,007.50 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)