MUMBAI May 7 Indian soybean touched its lowest level in more than a week on Monday on extended profit-taking and weak overseas markets.

* At 0934 GMT, the most-traded soybean for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.23 percent at 3,533.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,506 rupees, a level last seen on April 27.

* The soybean contract, which has gained 22 percent since April, had hit an all-time high of 3,736 rupees on May 3.

* "Oilseeds are down due to profit-booking amid weak international markets...," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Selling is advised at 3,590 rupees for a target of 3,540 rupees, said Reddy.

* The most-traded soyoil for May delivery on the NCDEX was 0.71 percent lower at 749.40 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for May delivery was 0.20 percent lower at 3,946 rupees per 100 kg.

* U.S. July soybean fell 0.8 percent to $14.66-3/4 a bushel after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil shed 5.15 rupees to 750 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 59 rupees to 3,581 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 37.50 rupees to 3,827.50 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)