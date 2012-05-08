MUMBAI May 8 Short covering lifted Indian soybean futures on Tuesday from their lowest level in more than a week, but traders said demand was sluggish in the physical market.

* At 0938 GMT, the most-active soybean for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.64 percent higher at 3,595 rupees per 100 kg, a day after hitting 3,506 rupees, a level last seen on April 27.

* "There is some recovery after three days (of fall) and we could see more gains," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. He forecast the contract to rise as high as 3,620 rupees.

* Soyoil and rapeseed also edged higher. Soyoil for May delivery was up 0.42 percent at 752.05 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for May rose 0.33 percent to 3,984 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the physical market, however, millers have started to shun away from soybean after sluggish supplies pushed prices up 34 percent since the end of February.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 1.50 rupees to 747.90 per 10 kg, while soybean rose 12 rupees to 3,593 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 3,862.50 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)