MUMBAI May 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on Wednesday as a sharp fall in overseas markets prompted traders to book profits, though thin availability of oilseeds in local spot markets limited the downside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.03 percent at 3,350 ringgit per tonne by 0712 GMT, while U.S. soybean eased 0.17 percent to $14.35-3/4 per bushel, after losing 1.9 percent in the previous session.

* "The fall in international market is hurting sentiments," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

"Local fundamentals are strong. Oilseeds supplies are falling. Rupee is also down. That should nullify the impact of weakness in the world market."

* The June soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.82 percent at 3,584 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,785 rupees earlier this month.

* Rapeseed for June delivery eased 0.87 percent to 4,006 rupees per 100 kg. June soyoil was down 0.85 percent at 754.5 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record 791.4 rupees last month.

* A weak rupee, which slipped to 53.5 to the U.S. dollar from the previous close of 53.12/13, makes edible oil imports expensive and, at the same time, boosts earnings for oilmeal exporters. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)