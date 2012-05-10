MUMBAI May 10 Indian soyoil futures rose on
Thursday tracking a rise in overseas markets and on a drop in
palm oil stocks in Malaysia, though firmer rupee capped the
upside, analysts said.
* Malaysia's April palm oil stocks fell 5.4 percent to 1.85
million tonnes from a month ago, said industry regulator
Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Thursday.
* "The rise in Malaysian palm oil prices due to lower stocks
lifted soyoil prices. But the appreciation in rupee is weighing
on sentiments," said Vinita Advani, an analyst with Geojit
Comtrade in Mumbai.
* A firm rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.
* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange was up 0.29 percent at 754.65 rupees per 10
kg by 0812 GMT, after hitting a record 791.4 rupees last month.
* Oilseed traders were also awaiting a key soybean
supply-demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
scheduled for release later in the day.
* Soybean futures rose on thin supplies and a rise in the
U.S. market, while rapeseed futures fell on profit-taking,
analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.78 percent
at 3,361 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean climbed
0.82 percent to $14.42 per bushel.
* The June soybean was up 0.59 percent at 3,562
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,785 rupees
earlier this month, while rapeseed for June delivery
eased 1.09 percent to 3,916 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
2.4 rupees to 742 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 37
rupees at 3,548 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 5 rupees to 3,873 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)