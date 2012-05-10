MUMBAI May 10 Indian soyoil futures rose on Thursday tracking a rise in overseas markets and on a drop in palm oil stocks in Malaysia, though firmer rupee capped the upside, analysts said.

* Malaysia's April palm oil stocks fell 5.4 percent to 1.85 million tonnes from a month ago, said industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Thursday.

* "The rise in Malaysian palm oil prices due to lower stocks lifted soyoil prices. But the appreciation in rupee is weighing on sentiments," said Vinita Advani, an analyst with Geojit Comtrade in Mumbai.

* A firm rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.29 percent at 754.65 rupees per 10 kg by 0812 GMT, after hitting a record 791.4 rupees last month.

* Oilseed traders were also awaiting a key soybean supply-demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture scheduled for release later in the day.

* Soybean futures rose on thin supplies and a rise in the U.S. market, while rapeseed futures fell on profit-taking, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.78 percent at 3,361 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean climbed 0.82 percent to $14.42 per bushel.

* The June soybean was up 0.59 percent at 3,562 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,785 rupees earlier this month, while rapeseed for June delivery eased 1.09 percent to 3,916 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.4 rupees to 742 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 37 rupees at 3,548 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 5 rupees to 3,873 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)