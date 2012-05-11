MUMBAI May 11 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped more than one percent on Friday, hurt by a sharp drop in overseas markets and as the country's edible oil imports rose in April, analysts said.

* A weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters, limited the downside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.94 percent at 3,284 ringgit per tonne by 0951 GMT, while U.S. soybean dropped 1.01 percent to $14.40-1/2 per bushel.

* "Soyoil supplies have improved due to higher imports, but demand is weak in the physical market," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* India's soyoil imports in April more than doubled to 216,509 tonnes from 100,615 tonnes in March, a leading trade body said on Friday. The country imported 925,334 tonnes of vegetable oils in April, up 27 percent from 727,706 tonnes in March.

* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.43 percent at 745.35 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 791.4 rupees last month.

* The June soybean was down 2.82 percent at 3,485 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,785 rupees earlier this month, while rapeseed for June delivery eased 1.58 percent to 3,865 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 4.1 rupees to 738.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 15 rupees at 3,550 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 55 rupees to 3,788 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)