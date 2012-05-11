MUMBAI May 11 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures dropped more than one percent on Friday, hurt by a sharp
drop in overseas markets and as the country's edible oil imports
rose in April, analysts said.
* A weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive and
at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters, limited
the downside.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.94 percent
at 3,284 ringgit per tonne by 0951 GMT, while U.S. soybean
dropped 1.01 percent to $14.40-1/2 per bushel.
* "Soyoil supplies have improved due to higher imports, but
demand is weak in the physical market," said Chowda Reddy,
senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* India's soyoil imports in April more than doubled to
216,509 tonnes from 100,615 tonnes in March, a leading trade
body said on Friday. The country imported 925,334 tonnes of
vegetable oils in April, up 27 percent from 727,706 tonnes in
March.
* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange fell 1.43 percent at 745.35 rupees per 10
kg, after hitting a record high of 791.4 rupees last month.
* The June soybean was down 2.82 percent at 3,485
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,785 rupees
earlier this month, while rapeseed for June delivery
eased 1.58 percent to 3,865 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
4.1 rupees to 738.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 15
rupees at 3,550 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 55 rupees to 3,788 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)