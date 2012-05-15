MUMBAI May 15 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Tuesday afternoon on bargain-buying driven by
gains in the world market and on lower arrivals of oilseeds in
the local spot markets.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 2.03 percent
at 3,214 ringgit per tonne by 0936 GMT, while U.S. soybean
rose 1.13 percent to $13.86-1/2 per bushel.
* "Rebound in overseas market lifted the local market.
Weakness in the rupee and falling arrivals of rapeseed and
soybean are also supporting the market," said a Mumbai-based
analyst with a global commodity brokerage.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange rose 1.24 percent to 737.65 rupees per 10
kg. The contract has fallen 8 percent since hitting a record
high of 791.4 rupees on April 30.
* The country imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils
in November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period,
data from a leading trade body showed on Friday.
* The June soybean rose 3.26 percent to 3,370 rupees
per 100 kg, while rapeseed for June delivery climbed up
2.39 percent to 3,862 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
by 30 paise t o 723.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 10
rupees at 3,347 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 48 rupees to 3,713 per 100 kg.
* China would import 5.63 million tonnes of soybeans in May,
the highest level from the world's largest soy buyer in six
months.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)