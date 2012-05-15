MUMBAI May 15 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday afternoon on bargain-buying driven by gains in the world market and on lower arrivals of oilseeds in the local spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 2.03 percent at 3,214 ringgit per tonne by 0936 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 1.13 percent to $13.86-1/2 per bushel.

* "Rebound in overseas market lifted the local market. Weakness in the rupee and falling arrivals of rapeseed and soybean are also supporting the market," said a Mumbai-based analyst with a global commodity brokerage.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.24 percent to 737.65 rupees per 10 kg. The contract has fallen 8 percent since hitting a record high of 791.4 rupees on April 30.

* The country imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils in November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period, data from a leading trade body showed on Friday.

* The June soybean rose 3.26 percent to 3,370 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed for June delivery climbed up 2.39 percent to 3,862 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 30 paise t o 723.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 10 rupees at 3,347 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 48 rupees to 3,713 per 100 kg.

* China would import 5.63 million tonnes of soybeans in May, the highest level from the world's largest soy buyer in six months. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)