MUMBAI May 16 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures fell on Wednesday mirroring weak overseas prices,
although lower arrivals of oilseeds in the local spot markets
and a weak rupee limited the downside.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 3.05 percent
at 3,111 ringgit per tonne by 0712 GMT, while U.S. soybean
eased 1.56 percent to $13.71-1/2 per bushel.
* "Today sentiments are weak due to a fall in the overseas
market. But medium-term trend is bullish. Oilseeds stocks are
depleting. The rupee is falling," said Badruddin Khan, associate
vice-president of research at Angel Commodities.
"These local factors should help the market in recovering
the losses."
* The rupee hit a record low of 54.46 to the dollar on
Wednesday, breaching its previous all-time low of 54.30 set in
December. A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at
the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 2.07 percent to 723.8 rupees
per 10 kg.
* The country imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils
in November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period,
data from a leading trade body showed on Friday.
* The June soybean dropped 3.29 percent to 3,273
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while rapeseed for June delivery
fell 2.07 percent to 3,789 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in
the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans
aggressively, while rapeseed supplies are down due to an
expected drop in output, traders said.
* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent
to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body
said on March 18.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)