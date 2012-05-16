MUMBAI May 16 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Wednesday mirroring weak overseas prices, although lower arrivals of oilseeds in the local spot markets and a weak rupee limited the downside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 3.05 percent at 3,111 ringgit per tonne by 0712 GMT, while U.S. soybean eased 1.56 percent to $13.71-1/2 per bushel.

* "Today sentiments are weak due to a fall in the overseas market. But medium-term trend is bullish. Oilseeds stocks are depleting. The rupee is falling," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities.

"These local factors should help the market in recovering the losses."

* The rupee hit a record low of 54.46 to the dollar on Wednesday, breaching its previous all-time low of 54.30 set in December. A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 2.07 percent to 723.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The country imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils in November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period, data from a leading trade body showed on Friday.

* The June soybean dropped 3.29 percent to 3,273 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while rapeseed for June delivery fell 2.07 percent to 3,789 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans aggressively, while rapeseed supplies are down due to an expected drop in output, traders said.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)