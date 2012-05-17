MUMBAI May 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Thursday, supported by a rebound in overseas
markets and thin supply of oilseeds in domestic spot markets,
analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.84 percent
at 3,111 ringgit per tonne by 0858 GMT, while U.S. soybean
rose 0.34 percent to $14 per bushel.
* "Soybean arrivals in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have
come down sharply. Rapeseed supplies are also falling in
Rajasthan," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
"In coming months supplies will fall further. Only from
October onwards we will see improvement with arrivals from new
soybean crop."
* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in
the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans
aggressively earlier this year, while rapeseed supplies are down
due to an expected drop in output, traders said.
* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent
to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body
said on March 18.
* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.44 percent to 729.35 rupees
per 10 kg.
* However, a rise in edible oil imports in the past few
months will put pressure on soyoil prices in medium term, Reddy
said.
* The country imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils
in November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period,
data from a leading trade body showed on Friday.
* The June soybean climbed up 1.71 percent to 3,362
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while rapeseed for June delivery
edged up 0.24 percent to 3,829 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 3.7 rupees t o 724.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up
26 rupees at 3,397 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 118 rupees to 3,600 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)