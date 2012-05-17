MUMBAI May 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Thursday, supported by a rebound in overseas markets and thin supply of oilseeds in domestic spot markets, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.84 percent at 3,111 ringgit per tonne by 0858 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.34 percent to $14 per bushel.

* "Soybean arrivals in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have come down sharply. Rapeseed supplies are also falling in Rajasthan," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

"In coming months supplies will fall further. Only from October onwards we will see improvement with arrivals from new soybean crop."

* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans aggressively earlier this year, while rapeseed supplies are down due to an expected drop in output, traders said.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18.

* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.44 percent to 729.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* However, a rise in edible oil imports in the past few months will put pressure on soyoil prices in medium term, Reddy said.

* The country imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils in November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period, data from a leading trade body showed on Friday.

* The June soybean climbed up 1.71 percent to 3,362 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while rapeseed for June delivery edged up 0.24 percent to 3,829 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 3.7 rupees t o 724.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 26 rupees at 3,397 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 118 rupees to 3,600 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)