MUMBAI May 18 Indian soyoil futures were steady after reversing initial losses on Friday, tracking overseas markets, while soybean futures rose on lower stocks

* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) were little changed at 728.4 rupees per 10 kg.

* The June soybean was trading up 0.70 percent at 3,380 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX on lower stocks in the domestic market, while rapeseed for June delivery was down 0.47 percent to 3,818 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 3:31 p.m., the Malaysian palm oil futures were steady at 3,096 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was little changed at $14.05 per bushel.

* "Soybean prices have been rising on a fall in the rupee and low stocks in domestic market. It is expected to remain firm," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* The country imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils in November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period, data from a leading trade body showed last week.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 6 rupees to 718.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 4 rupees to 3,388 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 14 rupees to 3,687 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)