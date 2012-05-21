MUMBAI May 21 Indian soybean and soyoil futures edged higher on Monday on firm overseas prices and on lower supplies in local spot markets, with a weak rupee also aiding sentiment.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.9 percent at 3,124 ringgit per tonne at 0816 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.85 percent to $13.92-1/4 per bushel.

* "Soybean supplies in India have come down and they will fall further as most of the crop has already been crushed," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.

"Supplies from the new crop will start only from October. For next four months, availability will remain tight."

* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans aggressively earlier this year, while rapeseed supplies are down due to an expected drop in output, traders said.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18.

* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.03 percent to 728.4 rupees per 10 kg.

* "The consistent fall in the rupee is helping soymeal exporters. It is also making edible oil imports expensive," Khan said.

* Rupee weakened further to 54.72 per dollar on Monday from Friday's closing of 54.42/44.

* The June soybean climbed up 0.91 percent to 3,444 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while rapeseed for June delivery edged down 1.37 percent to 3,755 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybean was up 59 rupees at 3,462 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 19 rupees to 3,746 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)