MUMBAI May 22 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures edged higher on Tuesday, on dwindling supplies of
oilseeds in local spot markets, a weak rupee and a rise in the
world market.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.68 percent
at 3,119 ringgit per tonne at 0831 GMT, while U.S. soybean
rose 0.32 percent to $14-1/4 per bushel.
* "Supplies are in favour of upside. They are continuously
falling. The estimated drop in rapeseed production was also
supporting sentiments," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG
Wealth Management.
* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in
the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans
aggressively earlier this year.
* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent
to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body
said on March 18.
* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.54 percent to 729.25 rupees
per 10 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee
on Tuesday hit a life low of 55.09 against dollar.
* The June soybean climbed up 0.65 percent to 3,394
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while rapeseed for June delivery
edged up 0.24 percent to 3,742 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up by 0.45 rupees to 717.8 rupees, while soybean fell by 32
rupees at 3,433 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 48 rupees to 3,670 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)