MUMBAI May 22 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Tuesday, on dwindling supplies of oilseeds in local spot markets, a weak rupee and a rise in the world market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.68 percent at 3,119 ringgit per tonne at 0831 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.32 percent to $14-1/4 per bushel.

* "Supplies are in favour of upside. They are continuously falling. The estimated drop in rapeseed production was also supporting sentiments," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans aggressively earlier this year.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18.

* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.54 percent to 729.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee on Tuesday hit a life low of 55.09 against dollar.

* The June soybean climbed up 0.65 percent to 3,394 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while rapeseed for June delivery edged up 0.24 percent to 3,742 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up by 0.45 rupees to 717.8 rupees, while soybean fell by 32 rupees at 3,433 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 48 rupees to 3,670 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)