MUMBAI May 23 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Wednesday, tracking a drop in overseas markets, and as traders cut back on buying edible oils on expectations of a bigger fall in prices and on higher availability from imports.

* However, depleting supplies of oilseeds in local spot markets and a weak rupee limited the downside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 3.38 percent at 3,005 ringgit per tonne at 0827 GMT, while U.S. soybean dropped 1.5 percent to $13.44 per bushel.

* "Traders have trimmed edible oil purchases due to falling prices. They think prices may fall further," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.73 percent to 717.4 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Edible oil supply situation is also very comfortable. In the past few months traders have imported palm oil aggressively," Mathur said.

* The country imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils in November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period, data from a leading trade body showed.

* The June soybean fell 3.47 percent to 3,252 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while rapeseed for June delivery slide 2.49 percent to 3,643 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down by 5.45 rupees to 713.2 rupees, while soybean fell by 62 rupees at 3,362 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 30 rupees to 3,650 per 100 kg.

* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans aggressively earlier this year.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee on Wednesday hit a life low of 56.15 against dollar. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)