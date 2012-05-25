NEW DELHI May 25 Indian soyoil futures rose on Friday tailing gains in rival palm oil in Malaysia, a key supplier to the domestic market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 2.2 percent at 3,136 ringgits ($990) per tonne at 0837 GMT, on rising exports before the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in July.

* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.5 percent at 727 rupees per 10 kg.

* June soybean rose 0.6 percent to 3,288 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed climbed 1.5 percent to 3,719 rupees.

* In the spot market in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was flat at 714 rupees, while soybean eased 10 rupees to 3,367 on the approaching planting season. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 45 rupees to 3,640. ($1 = 3.155 ringgits) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)