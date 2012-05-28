NEW DELHI May 28 Indian soyoil futures rose on Monday tracking rival palm oil in Malaysia, a key supplier to the world's top importer of vegetable oils. Oilseeds eased ahead of monsoon rains.

* June soyoil on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.8 percent at 728 rupees per 10 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.4 percent to 3,146 Malaysian ringgits ($1,000) per tonne at 0830 GMT, on easing concern about the euro zone debt crisis.

* June soybean rose 0.2 percent to 3,269 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed climbed 1.1 percent to 3,742 rupees.

* "Oilseed spots were down as the planting season will start next month after the rains begin," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities.

* The monsoon is expected to hit the southern Kerala coast around June 1. The four-month rainy season will mark the start of the summer planting season.

* In the spot market in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 1 rupee at 714 rupees, while soybean eased 3 rupees to 3,382. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 22.5 rupees to 3,692.5. ($1 = 3.153 ringgits) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)