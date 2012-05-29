MUMBAI May 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures extended gains on Tuesday aided by overseas gains on dry
weather in U.S. Midwest, depleting arrivals in the local market
and a weak rupee.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.49 percent
at 3,191 ringgit per tonne at 0723 GMT, while U.S. soybean
rose 1.25 percent to $13.79 per bushel.
* "Indian market is getting support from a depreciating
rupee, (and a) firm world market. Soybean and rapeseed arrivals
are also falling," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak
Commodity Services Ltd.
* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) climbed 0.98 percent to 738.4
rupees per 10 kg.
* The June soybean jumped 2.87 percent to 3,374
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while rapeseed for June delivery
rose 1.57 percent to 3,813 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in
the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans
aggressively earlier this year.
* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent
to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body
said on March 18.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee
on Tuesday eased to 55.65 against the U.S. dollar.
* Higher imports of vegetable oil in the past six months
capped the gains, analysts said.
* The country imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils
in November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period,
data from a leading trade body showed.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)