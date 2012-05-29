MUMBAI May 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended gains on Tuesday aided by overseas gains on dry weather in U.S. Midwest, depleting arrivals in the local market and a weak rupee.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.49 percent at 3,191 ringgit per tonne at 0723 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 1.25 percent to $13.79 per bushel.

* "Indian market is getting support from a depreciating rupee, (and a) firm world market. Soybean and rapeseed arrivals are also falling," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) climbed 0.98 percent to 738.4 rupees per 10 kg.

* The June soybean jumped 2.87 percent to 3,374 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while rapeseed for June delivery rose 1.57 percent to 3,813 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans aggressively earlier this year.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee on Tuesday eased to 55.65 against the U.S. dollar.

* Higher imports of vegetable oil in the past six months capped the gains, analysts said.

* The country imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils in November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period, data from a leading trade body showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)